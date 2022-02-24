Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

