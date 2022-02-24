Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.