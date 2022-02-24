Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,517. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

