Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

