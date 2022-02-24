BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.581-$2.707 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.79 billion-$19.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,455. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

