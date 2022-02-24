BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

