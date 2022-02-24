Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 622,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

