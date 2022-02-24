Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

