Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

PNW stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

