Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 67.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $6,292,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

