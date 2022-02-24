Beacon Wealthcare LLC Buys Shares of 620 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.
IVV traded down $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $418.28. The stock had a trading volume of 706,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day moving average of $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
