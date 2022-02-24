Beam Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $32.21 million and $9.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000940 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,411,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

