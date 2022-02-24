Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

BZLYF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

