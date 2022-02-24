Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

BZLYF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.