Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.51. 133,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,335. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

