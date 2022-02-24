Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,110,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,334,000 after acquiring an additional 167,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 795,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,058,980. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

