Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 842.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $232.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,371. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $244.41.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

