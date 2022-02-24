Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.59 and a 200 day moving average of $389.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.46 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

