Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 313,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $414.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
