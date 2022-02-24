Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:D traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,949. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

