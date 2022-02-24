Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,867.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,043,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

