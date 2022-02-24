Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

