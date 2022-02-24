Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.