Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.19.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.