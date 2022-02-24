BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 825.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 109,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
