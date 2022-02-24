BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 825.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 109,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.