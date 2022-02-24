Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 1.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.64. 66,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 112,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.