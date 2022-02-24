Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 82697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.75 ($0.70).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.75. The stock has a market cap of £351.96 million and a PE ratio of -26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

