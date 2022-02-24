Benchmark Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

