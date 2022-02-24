Berry Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Berry has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.