Berry Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Berry has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Berry has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
Berry stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
