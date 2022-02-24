Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR GBF opened at €33.44 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a 1-year high of €36.64 ($41.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.41.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

