Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $572.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $651.32 and its 200-day moving average is $725.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.