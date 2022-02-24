BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

