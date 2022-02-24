BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

