BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.