Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 39265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 74.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.