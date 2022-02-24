Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 94,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,466. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

