Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 7,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.