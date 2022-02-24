BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $98,780.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00167423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007911 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005389 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004078 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003602 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

