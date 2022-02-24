Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

