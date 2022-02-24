BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

BL stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,280. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,427 shares of company stock worth $1,878,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

