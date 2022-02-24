BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $512.33

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512.33 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 518 ($7.04), with a volume of 57106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 627.49. The firm has a market cap of £526.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,467 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($11,631.46).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

