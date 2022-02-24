BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.26% of Delta Apparel worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

In other Delta Apparel news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.