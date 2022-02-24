BlackRock Inc. Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.80% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

CNVY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.