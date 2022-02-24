BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,756 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,563,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

