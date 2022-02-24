BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Profile (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

