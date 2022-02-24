BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

IWP stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

