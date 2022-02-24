BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.96% of China Yuchai International worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Man Group plc raised its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYD opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

