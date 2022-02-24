BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.56

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.