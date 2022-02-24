BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.56

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

