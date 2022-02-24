BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

BLE opened at $13.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

