BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

