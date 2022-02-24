B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.82) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.18) to GBX 685 ($9.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.32).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 583.15 ($7.93) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.86). The stock has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 590.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.96), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($318,237,454.10).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.