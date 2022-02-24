BMO Capital Markets Increases Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Shares of TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.