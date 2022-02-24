BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

