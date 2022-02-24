BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $29.28 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $29,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entegris by 7.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 10,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 85.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 17.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 20.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

